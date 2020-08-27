Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.