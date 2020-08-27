Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

