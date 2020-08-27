Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

