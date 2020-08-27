Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,124.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock worth $44,555,966. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

