Alithya Group’s (ALYA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALYA. Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

NYSE ALYA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

