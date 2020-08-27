Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Finance Trust (NYSE:AFIN) Financial Review

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 22.43% 19.61% 3.59% American Finance Trust -8.34% -1.48% -0.70%

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander’s and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.35%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.79 $60.08 million $19.47 13.17 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.44 $4.15 million $0.99 6.80

Alexander’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

