Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 482,926 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 113,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

