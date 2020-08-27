Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.11 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 403,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $694,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYCB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 47,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.