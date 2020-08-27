Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 48,707 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 153,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

