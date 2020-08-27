Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. 681,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.