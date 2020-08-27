Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after purchasing an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

