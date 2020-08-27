Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 527.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.80. 94,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,819. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

