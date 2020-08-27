Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,240,000 after acquiring an additional 132,883 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 31,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,546. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.