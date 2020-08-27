Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $5,094,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

