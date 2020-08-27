Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 29,800 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.12. 3,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,788. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

