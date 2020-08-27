Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

