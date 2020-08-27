Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.64 Million in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

