Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.55 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.23.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $263.44. 2,337,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.55. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.