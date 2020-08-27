Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.30 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.83. The company had a trading volume of 216,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,493 shares of company stock valued at $26,930,483 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

