Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.97 Million in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 407,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.53% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NYSE CHX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.