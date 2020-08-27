Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Huazhu Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 10,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

