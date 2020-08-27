Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,403. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

