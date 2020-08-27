Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 513,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,845. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.