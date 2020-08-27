Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Progressive stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,236. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

