Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

