Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 475.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

JNPR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 2,199,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

