Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gartner by 212.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 365,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,486. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

