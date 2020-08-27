Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Radian Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,259,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 111,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.