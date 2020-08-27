Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.99. 23,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $346.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

