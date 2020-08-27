Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,950 shares of company stock worth $20,981,932. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,216. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

