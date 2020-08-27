Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 31,100 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

