Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 25,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

