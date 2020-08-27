Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 100,600 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.97% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 111,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 283,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.