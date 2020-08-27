Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

