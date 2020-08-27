Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 409,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $19,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 76,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

