Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 172,500 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 783,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

