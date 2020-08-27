Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 13,566 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,507 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,144. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

