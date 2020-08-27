AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair cut shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

