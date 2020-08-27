Alan S. Lowe Sells 18,597 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

