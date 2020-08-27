Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 1,353 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $20,849.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,491.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,668.32.

GNMK opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

