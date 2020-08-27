Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

AKTS stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $320.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,231,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

