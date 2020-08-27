Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cubic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Cubic stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

