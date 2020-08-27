Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $486,000 Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Snap by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $267,537.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,546,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,550,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,694,110 shares of company stock worth $96,661,743.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.