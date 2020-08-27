Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,488 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.