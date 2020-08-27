Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

