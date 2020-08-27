Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 16,701 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 35.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

