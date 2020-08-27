Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 29,497 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

