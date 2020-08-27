Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $168,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $829.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.