Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.16% of Hanmi Financial worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 102.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 86.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 290,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $301.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.