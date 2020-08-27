Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 654 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.