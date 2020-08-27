AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

